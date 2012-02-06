New DSF Chairman Brawn to Drive DSE Presence

By Lydia Schendel

On the heels of the January 18 announcement from the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) that Alan Brawn was named the organization’s new Chairman, Brawn’s plans for ramping up DSF’s presence at the upcoming Digital Signage Expo (DSE) are in full swing. Digital Signage Expo 2012 will take place March 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and as the official show of the Digital Signage Federation, the DSF Agenda– under the guidance of Alan Brawn– will this year lean more towards real-world examples of great content for Digital Signage and Digital Out of Home, engagement with top industry players, and networking.

Brawn spoke to Digital Signage Magazine about his plans for the Digital Signage Federation booth at DSE 2012.

“We have intentionally designed a huge 30’ x 40’ space with tables and chairs and couches for DSF members and potential members to use as formal or informal meeting space at the show,” he said. “We will have a huge video wall to show state of the art content– as well as some surprises in new technologies. We will have a videotaping spot where people can be interviewed, as well.“

Brawn emphasized that the DSF designed their booth to reflect the organization’s diversity.

“The DSF is different in many ways from any other organization, but mainly in our dedication to being inclusive and addressing the full constituency of the digital signage industry,” he said. “So many organizations limit themselves to a small niche of the industry but the DSF specifically addresses manufacturers, distributors, content creators, advertising agencies, network providers, resellers, integrators, service providers and last but not least, end users. We build all of our educational programs to be meaningful to each of these groups.”

“The DSF stands for industry advancement, growth, and recognition and not the benefit of a select Board, or member company. We truly believe that what is good for the industry overall will ultimately be good for our membership.”

Brawn said that he would focus on being personally involved with visitors to the booth during his first trip to DSE as Chairman of the DSF.

“Rather than spend all of my time teaching courses at the DSE this year, I am dedicating the vast majority of my time to be at the DSF Booth not only to promote the cause but to be available directly to our members who have individual projects or issues they wish to discuss,” he said.

“No ivory towers at the DSF! It is really all about comfort at a very busy trade show and making sure we make the whole experience as meaningful as possible for the DSF members and DSE attendees.”