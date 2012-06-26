ABS Taps Shawn Sennett

Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) has hired Shawn Sennett as a senior account executive, effective June 1. Based out of the company’s office in Portland, Ore., he will be responsible for sales throughout Oregon and southern Washington.

Sennett has spent more than 20 years in sales management, including positions with 360 Systems, Leader Instruments, Bexel Broadcast Services, Synergy Broadcast Systems, and Compix Media. Most recently, he managed VAR and channel sales for 14 western U.S. states and three Canadian provinces for Broadcast Pix.

“We are very pleased that Shawn has joined our team,” said Mark Siegel, President of ABS. “He provides a solutions-based sales approach that focuses on the customer. With his familiarity of the territory and the technology, he is a valuable asset for ABS and our clients.”

Sennett can be reached at 503-708-7422 or via e-mail at shawn@advancedbroadcastsolutions.com.

Based in SeaTac, WA, ABS (Advanced Broadcast Solutions) delivers customized solutions for broadcast, corporate, house of worship, entertainment, government, and educational facilities – from design and integration to installation and support services. For more information, call 206-870-0244

www.advancedbroadcastsolutions.com