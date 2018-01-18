Ross Enhances Acuity Production Switcher with 12G Single-link Connectivity

The Acuity production switcher, launched in 2015, is Ross Video’s flagship switcher offering and today Ross is pleased to announce that this production powerhouse has been enhanced with the addition of 12G single-link connectivity and additional video processing resources.

Acuity engines are built with a modular input and output matrix, to easily swap-in unique I/O cards that build upon the Acuity feature set. All of these cards are compatible with each other on a single chassis and allow you to customize your Acuity switcher to serve as a hybrid-IP switcher, a signal-processing hub, or a 12G-capable UHD switcher. The new Acuity 12G MultiProcessing Input Module is a 20-input card that adds single-link 12G connectivity (on every fourth input) and provides independent input signal management functions. The definitive choice for a 12G SDI single-link facility, this new module offers many benefits during an HD-to-UHD migration beyond the obvious reduction in cabling:

Complete Video Processing on Every Input

Every connector on the input module has dedicated processing amplifiers and colour correctors, guaranteeing a consistent look amongst sources and freeing up the internal switcher resources.

Handle Untimed Sources and Varied Formats

Independent resources on each card ensure non-broadcast devices, external feeds, and lower-end equipment will match the system timing and video format of your production.

Legacy 1080P Level B Devices Supported

Older 1080P devices use a different 3G SDI rate than modern-day equipment. The Acuity 12G MultiProcessing Input Module ensures all 1080P 3G signals are compatible with your production.

Incorporate SD & HD Equipment into UHD Productions

In mixed signal environments, the 12G MultiProcessing Input Module can convert SD/720p/1080i signals to 1080p, which the Acuity switcher can then internally convert to UHD.

Leverage SDR Sources in HDR Productions

Every input supports HDR conversion, SDR sources can be mapped to the same profile as HDR sources for a simple processing path in HDR productions.

Easily Convert Differing UHD Interconnect Methods

In Quad Link UHD mode, Acuity operates via the 2SI UHD Interconnect method. For legacy equipment that only operates in QSD (Quad Square Division), the Acuity 12G MultiProcessing input module can convert QSD inputs to 2SI format for use in your production.

No Additional Monitoring Required

Every input module is built with a 20 input MultiViewer that can be sent to any output in the system, or be included in other video processor based MultiViewers.

Nigel Spratling, Ross Video’s VP of Production Switchers and Video Servers, points to clear customer demand as the reason for this enhancement. “Mobile production operators have expressed a strong, unified and vocal requirement for a solution that lets them produce UHD content but is better than Quad Link, so we’re implementing 12G into our flagship production switcher to directly support this. It’s yet another example of Ross Video’s customer-centric approach and shows how, as a privately-owned business, we can be agile and react quickly to do the right thing”.