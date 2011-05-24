- Chief, provider of AV mounting solutions, has announced that its Certificated Partner Program has more than 1,500 active users in its first year.
- Launched in April 2010, Chief’s Certified Partner Program helps dealers and installers stand out from the competition. It is the industry’s first certification program for mount solutions and is accredited by InfoComm, Cedia and the all-new DSEG (Digital Signage Experts Group).
- Interactive product and installation training offered through the program helps improve customers’ business results, differentiate their business and improve overall mount product knowledge. Customers completing the course will receive exclusive benefits from Chief as well as earn free industry credits, including InfoComm CTS RUs, CEDIA CEUs and DSEG Continuing Education.
- With over 3500 development hours invested, the program features more than 13 hours of content and 46 videos featuring Chief products and installation solutions divided into two tracks—one for those who install or deal with technical aspects, and one for dealers or sales people focusing on configuring solutions or selling products. Each track is focused on their specific needs and walks them through scenarios in common applications, such as home theaters, classrooms, hotel lobbies, corporate offices, etc.
- In the coming months, new content will be added to the program. These additions will showcase the latest Chief Products, including Kontour™ Series monitor mounts, Chief’s Interactive Short Throw Projector Mounts, CoPilot™ AV Room Systems, and several Raxxess® Series rack systems.
- Additionally, certified users now have access to the exclusive Chief Certified Partner Portal. Available exclusively to Certified Partners, this portal provides dealers with news regarding the Certification Program, Chief products and other Chief updates.
- For information:
- www.chiefmfg.com
