Roland Professional Hires Bormann as Manufacturer Rep

Roland’s Professional A/V Division has selected Bormann Marketing, Inc. as its new manufacturer’s representative firm for Roland’s professional audio and video product lines in the Minnesota, Dakotas, Northern Illinois, and Wisconsin territories.

The Bormann Marketing team celebrates.

Bormann Marketing is an award winning manufacturer’s representative firm experienced in serving the needs of resellers, systems integrators, contractors, architects, engineers, designers, and consultants in the north-central states.

“Bormann Marketing shares Roland’s passion for sales and customer support,” said Christian Delfino, Vice President of Sales. “They are a team of dynamic industry professionals, and we are confident that their experience with audio and video technology in systems integration and live event production is ideally suited to helping us continue to grow our business in the territory.”