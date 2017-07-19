Robe Announces New Australian Distributor

ROBE lighting s.r.o. announced the appointment of Jands as the Australian and New Zealand distributor for ROBE and Anolis lighting brands.



With headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Sydney, a factory in Melbourne and offices in Brisbane and Perth, Jands employs over 120 people across Australia and is ideally located to deliver the superlative service for which they are renowned.Jands also has international reputation and worldwide industry recognition for its award-winning range of lighting consoles, among other products. Jands can be contacted locally on (02) 9582 0909.