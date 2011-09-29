IAVI Discounts Sanyo Projector to $299

Fort Lauderdale, FL--IAVI is selling Sanyo’s PLC-XR251 XGA projector for a new low price of $299 per unit.

IAVI is stocked with over 500 of these projectors and, in an effort to clean up inventory, has priced them $400 below MSRP.

The PLC-XR251 is a compact, fully portable XGA Projector with 2,600 ANSI Lumens. The PLC-XR251 weighs less than 5.7 pounds and delivers true XGA picture quality in a versatile, go-anywhere system. This projector is extremely easy to operate and offers many advanced features such as wired LAN. Using a mere 0.4 watts, the PLC-XR251 is one of Sanyo's most ecological data projectors. The eco power stand-by mode saves about 80 percent of the energy that is consumed by similar projectors.