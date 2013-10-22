ABS Celebrates Success of Media Technology Expo

- Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) today announced the 2nd Annual Media Technology Expo (MTE) was successful in its Seattle debut and had continued success in Portland, OR.
- Both sites attracted hundreds of attendees earlier this month, and the company is already making plans to present the event again in 2014.
- MTE began in Seattle on October 1 at Fremont Studios, then relocated to Left Bank Annex in Portland two days later. Both locations included a full schedule of free educational seminars and an exhibit hall with more than 50 exhibitors.
- “I appreciated meeting so many vendors in one place,” said Jon Rauch, production administrator, Bremerton Kitsap Access Television in Bremerton, WA. “Sometimes I have questions about new products that I just can’t find answers to online. Talking to a vendor in person solves that.”
- Jerry Eichten, executive director, MCM Television in McMinnville, OR, agreed the show was a good opportunity to connect with product representatives. “It helped our facility planning as we gathered valuable information about items we expect to purchase in coming months,” he added.
- The exhibit hall featured a wide range of technology, including cameras, lenses, integrated production systems, shared storage and archive solutions, media asset management, media monitoring, and more. Educational seminars covered technical topics including 4K, wireless microphones, and streaming video workflows. The Seattle event also hosted meetings for the Washington Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (WATOA).
- “MTE is always a great opportunity for us to share technology with our regional customers and the professional audio and video community at large,” explained Arco Groenenberg, executive vice president and general manager, ABS. “We were very pleased with the turnout in Seattle and plan to keep MTE as an annual event in both cities. Both locations attracted attendees from every segment of the professional video marketplace, and the feedback we received was very encouraging.”
- “With technology changing so rapidly, education is more important than ever, but not everyone can afford to attend the major industry trade shows,” said Mark Siegel, president, ABS. “MTE provides hands-on product demonstrations and a free conference program so video professionals in the Pacific Northwest can check out the latest gear and stay current with industry trends.”