Ricoh's D5510 Enables Secure Collaboration

The What: The Ricoh D5510 is a big-screen interactive whiteboard that enables collaboration with more than 160 simultaneous participants.

The What Else: Presenters can create drawings, review designs, edit documents, and share meeting notes on a 55-inch-diagonal HD screen, incorporating interactive content from their PCs or thumb drives. The RICOH D5510’s streamlined tablet-like design enables even first-time users to easily write, draw, edit, move, resize, and save content via intuitive touch-screen controls. No software downloads, calibration or training is required. Presenters can invite up to 168 participants to view images and information via a virtual private network connecting up to eight RICOH D5510s. Annotations made on one RICOH D5510 appear instantaneously on the other seven and throughout the audience connected to them. Participants log into RICOH D5510 whiteboard sessions via password, and all data is erased from the whiteboard after the presentation is closed, helping protect the user’s most critical business information. The RICOH D5510 is a simple-to-operate firmware-based system that is more resistant to intrusion.