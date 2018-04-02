Ricoh Appoints New President and CEO

Ricoh USA has appointed Joji Tokunaga president and CEO of Ricoh in the Americas. He brings 33 years of sales, marketing, and management experience to his new position. In his new role, Tokunaga will spearhead the North American team’s efforts to bring the global RICOH Ignite growth strategy to its valued customers and Ricoh Family Group (RFG) dealer partners. Glenn Laverty remains senior vice president of Ricoh Americas Marketing and president and CEO of Ricoh Canada, and will report to Tokunaga.

Joji Tokungaga

“Ricoh’s global transformation is not only on the path to success, but it’s one that has encouraged us to take a look back at our history of innovation,” said Tokunaga. “Throughout our more than 80 years, we have brought industry firsts to market that still today remain key business tools to help people share information and ultimately work smarter. Our commitment to this innovation stems from our collective passion—our passion to understand, to continually serve and to grow our customers and our dealer partners. I’m looking forward to leading our Americas team further down our transformation path and helping these valued organizations reach their goals.”

Most recently, Tokunaga served as executive vice president and general manager of shared services within Ricoh Americas where he oversaw the organization’s human resources, finance, legal, supply chain, customer administration, IT, process improvement, marketing, and strategic planning functions that provide support to Ricoh’s main business units in the Americas. Prior to this, as executive vice president and deputy general manager of shared services, Tokunaga focused on optimizing marketing, IT, and operations to align with Ricoh’s services-led transformation. Tokunaga graduated from the University of Delaware.