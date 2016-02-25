Richard LaBerge joins Calibre

Richard Laberge

Richard LaBerge has joined Calibre as vice president of international sales.

LaBerge has more than 20 years experience in business management, leadership and product development globally. LaBerge co-founded Sensio Technologies, where as vice president he led the company’s success in licensing, business development and delivery of technologies to market. Prior to this LaBerge developed commercial marketing and lending at Desjardins. He started his career in computer programming.

Based in Montreal, Canada, LaBerge will expand Calibre’s business into new markets. He will focus on increasing market share and presence in corporate AV and Calibre’s existing customer base as well as growing OEM and own-label business particularly in Asia.

“LaBerge has the perfect mix of talent to lead Calibre’s international operations and to drive the company’s efforts in establishing itself as a worldwide preferred supplier of processing products,” says Tim Brooksbank, CEO at Calibre.

“I will ensure the company grows on an unprecedented scale, building on its strong foundations of image processing to be the audiovisual business of tomorrow,” said Laberge.

LaBerge holds an MBA, Marketing & Finance at HEC Montreal and MBA Finance from the University of North Carolina. He is a board member of children’s charity, L’Etoile de Pacho.