NEC’s Betsy Larson Awarded Woman of the Channel

- NEC Display Solutions of America (www.necdisplay.com) has announced that Betsy Larson, Vice President of Channel Sales, has been named to CRN Magazine’s 2011 Women of the Channel, an exclusive list of executives who have achieved demonstrable success in the IT channel.
- Completing her 14th year of service with NEC Display Solutions, Larson follows in a line of NEC female executives who have been named to the prestigious CRN list. As the head of channel sales, Larson is responsible for building and nurturing relationships with NEC’s top distributors and resellers. She is credited with helping solutions providers gain momentum in the fast-growing market segments of public display and projection technologies. 2011 marks the second time that Larson has made the list.
- “I am honored to receive this CRN award and appreciate the work the publication is doing to acknowledge the many women making their marks in the IT industry,” Larson said. “As a company, we’re grateful to our valued reseller and channel partners for helping NEC achieve its goals and drive its success.”
- Members of this year’s CRN list were chosen by its editors from a pool of online applicants and nominations. All the winners appeared in the magazine’s July 25th issue.
