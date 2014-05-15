Revolabs Revs Up for Business Breakthrough Event

- Revolabs will be showcasing its next-generation Executive Elite wireless microphone system and audio-enhancing FLX UC 500 USB conference phone at the Business Breakthrough Event 2014 on May 29. Held at The Brewery, a historic eighteenth-century venue in the heart of London, England, U.K. The Business Breakthrough Event 2014 brings together industry leaders to explore how conferencing and collaboration products and services are changing the future of the enterprise workplace.
- Designed specifically for unified communications solutions within boardrooms and conference room environments, Revolabs' Executive Elite four- and eight-channel wireless microphone system is the market's first and only product to offer customers a cloud server option. Equipped with a combination of local and remote cloud-based system management capabilities, the company's flagship product offers an entirely new level of setup, management, and monitoring flexibility. Other innovations include a new distributed architecture, best-in-class audio quality, AES-256 encryption, and beautifully designed microphones featuring an elegant Fortune 500 look and feel.
- To set a new standard in audio quality for PC communications during meetings and online collaborations, the Revolabs FLX UC 500 USB conference phone combines the most advanced speaker, microphone, and audio processing technologies. As a result, the device improves all aspects of audio handling to redefine the unified communication industry's price-performance paradigm within settings such as conference rooms, huddle rooms, small offices, and home workspaces. Featuring high-fidelity audio capabilities using tweeter and mid-woofer elements, four microphones, integrated echo cancellation, and full duplex support, the FLX UC 500 provides professional-grade sound and greater power than the market's traditional USB audio devices.
- "The Business Breakthrough Event 2014 provides an ideal setting for us to demonstrate how our latest audio solutions are redefining the way unified communications can be leveraged within the enterprise," said Russell Harpham, regional director of EMEA, Revolabs. "With an emphasis on ease-of-use, installation flexibility, and incredible design, our flagship Executive Elite and award-winning FLX UC 500 USB sustain Revolabs' sound-first philosophy to bring customers unparalleled performance for their application-specific requirements."