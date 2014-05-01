The Revolabs FLX UC 500 USB conference phone provides powerful, high-fidelity audio capabilities using tweeter and mid-woofer elements—effectively putting the speaker back into the audio equation. Equipped with four microphones, a wider frequency response, and higher power than typical USB audio devices, the FLX UC 500 brings professional-grade sound to unified communication applications such as video and audio conferencing services, softphone calls, or webinars at an entirely new price/performance ratio. Designed specifically for huddle rooms, small offices, and home offices, the device furthers its high-level audio clarity using straight-from-the-box echo cancellation without any additional processing required while offering full duplex support for simultaneous audio capture and playback. Users can listen to external audio or link the system to a laptop, PC, or tablet for use with Skype, Microsoft Lync, Cisco Jabber, IBM Sametime, WebEx, and many other applications.