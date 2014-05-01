Revolabs Executive Elite Four- and Eight-Channel Wireless Microphone System

At InfoComm 2014, Revolabs will showcase its new Executive Elite, the first and only wireless microphone system to offer customers a cloud server option. Originally announced at last year's show, the Executive Elite has since been equipped with a combination of local and remote cloud-based capabilities that offer incredible flexibility in setup, management, and monitoring, allowing integrators and end users to provide managed services easily for all Elite systems across an enterprise. Administrators can access information related to microphone status, audio and radio signal strength, and system performance via a Web-based interface. One of the many benefits of this convenience is that administrators can manage all Revolabs Executive Elite customer-specific installations within a single screen. The Executive Elite's remote antenna receiver and base units connect via a standard Cat-6 cable with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support to facilitate installations. The system's redesigned microphones feature an elegant Fortune 500 look and feel, superior audio pickup, improved signal-to-noise ratio, easy operation, and enhanced digital signal communication over wireless links. The new gooseneck microphones fill out the growing family of microphones, providing customers an expanded choice to customize their installations.