Rational Acoustics Appoints 4 Distributors

Putnam, CT--Rational Acoustics LLC has appointed 4 new distributors in the first quarter of 2011.

Soundtools Oy, under the guidance of industry veterans Antti Murto and Peter Stråhlman, will now handle Smaart in Finland. Soundtools is the newly formed sister company to Finnish pro AV company, and former Smaart distributor, Studiotec.

In the UK, Wigwam Acoustics will now be handling all Smaart sales, support and training.

Pacific Rim company Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd will now be handling Smaart for the territories of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, with their branch office E&E India taking on Smaart distribution duties for India. E&E was founded in 1951 and recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

“We are continually amazed and grateful for the outstanding quality of the companies who are interested in getting involved with the Smaart platform,” said Karen Anderson, Rational Acoustics COO. “We could not have dreamed of a better group of distributors to support our products and our user base and to help to grow Smaart worldwide.”