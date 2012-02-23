Keywest Announces Free Trial of MediaZone Pro

Keywest Technology today announced the immediate availability of its MediaZone Pro digital signage editor software as a free trial full version download.

“We are excited to offer the free trial of MediaZone so that thousands more digital signage communicators can experience firsthand the power and ease of use MediaZone Pro offers,” said Nick Nichols, president of Keywest Technology.

“We are confident that once digital signage professionals have tasted the benefits MediaZone Pro offers, they will adopt it as their digital signage workhorse for combining text, graphics, video and animation and scheduling playback,” he added.

The MediaZone Pro digital signage editor offers a flexible “media-zone” template editor with comprehensive media scheduling and management functionality. The editor operates on common PC platforms running Windows® XP, Vista™ or Windows 7. The software provides all of the tools needed to build media playlists with text, graphics, video and animation and play them back.

Keywest Technology is offering the full version of MediaZone Editor Pro free of charge so potential users can test and demo the digital signage editor until they are ready to buy.

For more information: www.keywesttechnology.com