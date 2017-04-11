Renkus-Heinz Names Fustolo Eastern Regional Sales Manager

Renkus-Heinz has appointed Joe Fustolo to the position of Eastern regional sales manager.

Joe Fustolo

Fustolo, who joined Renkus-Heinz in 2016, is an experienced engineer with roots in live and installed sound. His extensive work in loudspeaker and audio technology includes more than a decade providing applications support for Eastern Acoustic Works. His resume also includes technical positions with loudspeaker manufacturers FBT and Outline, as well as production roles with major concert and theatrical companies and live venues.

"Since joining Renkus-Heinz, Joe has quickly become an indispensible member of our support team," said North American sales director Ladd Temple. "His exceptional expertise in loudspeaker technology, as well as his excellent communication skills and instinctual understanding of our customers' needs has been a tremendous asset to both our company and our customers. We're thrilled to welcome him to his new position."

"I have been very much enjoying my work here at Renkus-Heinz, and am truly grateful for the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking organization,” Fustolo said. “It's both an honor and a pleasure to accept this new expanded role and become even more involved with helping to support our products and our users.

Fustolo will continue to work from his offices in Massachusetts, offering support to Renkus-Heinz clients east of the Mississippi.