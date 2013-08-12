Smart Building Conference Comes to London in October

- Integrated Systems Events has introduced that its Smart Building Conference will come to London on Tuesday October 15.
- A joint venture of the company’s non-profit association owners, CEDIA and InfoComm International, the Conference was held for the first time in Amsterdam in January, where it drew a sell-out attendance of more than 150 professional delegates.
- “After an extensive period of industry consultation, we are convinced that smart buildings represent a fantastic opportunity for the professional AV and electronic systems integration industry,” said managing director, Integrated Systems Events, Mike Blackman. “The ability of AV professionals to integrate the disparate technologies in a building into an efficient, manageable, and scalable system is without parallel anywhere in the construction business. We see the Smart Building Conference as the premier forum in which our community can learn about the opportunities that are available to it and how those opportunities can best be exploited.”
- While the inaugural Smart Building Conference had an international flavor, the London event is being given a more local focus, with speakers encouraged to present case studies, market-research data, and keynote addresses inspired by trends in the UK market. Blackman believes this will make the Conference appealing to InfoComm and CEDIA members in the UK, who will receive discounts on delegate pricing.
- Another innovation designed to give the Conference maximum audience appeal is that while the program will begin and end with plenary sessions, the late morning and early afternoon will see parallel tracks for the residential and commercial sectors, allowing delegates to choose the seminars that are most closely linked to their area of business.
- “The phrase ‘Smart Building’ means a lot of different things to different people," Blackman said. "Our job is to bring these various interpretations together so that delegates come away from our Conference with a clear view of the opportunities open to them. Topics under discussion will include building automation, energy management, security and access control, IT facilities integration, HVAC and lighting control, and much more. The background of our chosen speakers will reflect this breadth of interest – we want our delegates to hear as diverse a range of opinions and experiences as possible.”
- The event will be held at Dexter House, a conference facility located in London, and will be MC’d by Bob Snyder, editor-in-chief of Channel Media Europe, reprising the role he performed at the Amsterdam event.
- Crestron has already been confirmed as the event’s first Platinum Sponsor. Three tiers of sponsorship are available, and all sponsors will benefit from a 2 meter x 3 meter exhibit space on the day, as well as branding and networking opportunities. The range of exhibits on offer will give delegates a broad overview of the technologies that can be integrated together to make tomorrow’s buildings smarter.
- Companies interested in sponsoring the London Smart Building Conference should contact Ian Morrish, sponsorship sales manager (imorrish@iseurope.org), while potential speakers are encouraged to email proposals to Dan Goldstein, director of Marketing and Communications (dgoldstein@iseurope.org).