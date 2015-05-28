Renkus-Heinz Appoints Schuster Production Manager

Renkus-Heinz has appointed David Schuster to the position of production manager.
A veteran in manufacturing and operations, Schuster has held high-level positions within a wide range of companies including General Dynamics, Pacific Scientific, Kaiser Electro-Precision, and JWC Environmental. He holds a degree in engineering technology from California State Polytechnic University.
- "We are very fortunate to have someone with Dave's background and experience," said company president Roscoe Anthony. "With Dave's help, we will be able to further refine our already stellar production protocols, resulting in increased efficiency, lower costs, and faster turnaround. It is a pleasure to welcome him to the Renkus-Heinz family."
- Schuster added, “The pride of workmanship and attention to detail that is evident in all Renkus-Heinz products is something that I am proud to be associated with. I look forward to working together with this great team to bring the manufacturing process to the next level, and am excited to be a part of such a legendary and forward-thinking organization."