Renewed Vision Drives Interactive Media Exhibit at John C. Maxwell Leadership Center

The John C. Maxwell Leadership Center at 12Stone Church in Atlanta honors the life and influence of John’s global and generational leadership as an internationally recognized leadership speaker, author and pastor. In celebration of his continuing legacy, visitors today enjoy interactive audio-visual presentations of John’s life and achievements across an immersive video wall controllable from several user stations. The engaging video and graphical content is driven exclusively by Renewed Vision’s ProVideoPlayer 2 (PVP2) software, bringing exceptional reliability and quality to a cost-efficient playback infrastructure.

The John C. Maxwell Leadership Center's curved video wall

Velocity Productions, an Atlanta-based production and systems integration company, was tasked with building out the video wall on a curved wall, using a custom mounting system to cleanly integrate multiple 46-inch Barco monitors in a four-wide, three-tall configuration. The challenging integration project influenced the Velocity Productions team to evaluate technologies on the playback side that would not only deliver reliability and quality, but also bring balance to equipment and labor costs and maintain operational simplicity moving forward.

“We primarily selected PVP2 for its low cost and ease of use, ensuring long-term value and a quick return on investment,” said Brian Morrison, director of AV integration, Velocity Productions. “It’s affordable, and straightforward operationally. The layouts are appealing, and the playlists are easy to create and manage. Simply put, we wanted something that works well on a daily basis and provides the quality of other high-end playback systems on the market without the expense. PVP2 is enabling the center to achieve some very interesting applications.”

The PVP2 software resides on a Mac Pro at the core of the operation, delivering two display port signals to a DVI adapter to transport signals to the video wall. With the video wall arranged in a 4x3 configuration, Velocity Productions programmed the PVP2 software to split the wall into two, 2x3 sections, sending each a 1920x1080 image. The video monitors then break up the video signal across all monitors in each 2x3 section. Next to the video wall, visitors can trigger content using a Savant Systems six-button controller to drive the first level of interactivity.

Velocity Productions also developed a custom Savant Systems iOS app to control the video wall content. PVP2 integrates with a Savant Systems controller via the DMX over Artnet protocol to add a second interactive element to the experience for the staff. This allows staff to scroll through and recall any of eight educational videos produced exclusively for the John C. Maxwell Center from an iPad, iPhone or Apple laptop. The eight videos otherwise rotate across the video wall on a continuous basis, all focusing on John’s leadership reputation with each video dedicated to a specific time in his life.

“PVP2 really gave us the flexibility to align the layouts and content to the screens, which was not easy given the unusual video wall format,” said Morrison. “The software provides a level of adjustability without complexity. While there is a feature that allows us to add layers for a richer output, we’re outputting a simple setup of layers where we’re matching outputs to signals coming in and out. But, we could make every single screen unique, and that ability to adjust moving forward is pertinent to its long-term value.”