Crestron Donates Home Theater System to Children’s Hospital

- Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron Electronics is in the spirit of giving this holiday season. The global leader in communication and control technologies has donated an Adagio home theater system to Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel as a Hanukah gift to the facility. The donation was announced to the patients during their Hanukah celebrations, and the installation will be conducted in early 2011.
- Schneider Children's Medical Center is the only highly specialized medical care center of its kind in Israel and the Middle East. The hospital provides modern and the most complex medical services all under one roof, and represents a new era in Pediatric Medicine in Israel due to its high standards of medical excellence. Crestron donated an Adagio home entertainment system and 50-inch LCD TV to the hospital. The award-winning brand offers simplicity, ease of use and affordability.
- “Crestron is honored to give Schneider Children’s Medical Center a Hanukah present for the children and their families to enjoy,” said Crestron Founder and President, George Feldstein. “We hope that our donation will make their time at Schneider more comfortable."
- Crestron supports similar donations in the United States. An active member of The ELF Foundation, Crestron has helped complete 70 "Rooms of Magic" at children’s hospitals and provides support to children with long-term illnesses and their families.
- Inspired by The ELF Foundation, the Crestron Eagles Program was conceived by Crestron president George Feldstein to honor the service and sacrifice of our wounded warriors returning home from battle. State-of-the-art home theater systems are installed in building lounges and recreation rooms to provide comfort and entertainment for America's heroes recovering from injuries sustained during combat overseas.