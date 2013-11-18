DSE 2014 to Present Content University

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present a new Content University Seminar Program designed specifically to help those who are now managing and operating digital signage systems or networks develop successful content strategies and improve their content creation.
- DSE’s Content University Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 12-13, 2014, is part of DSE’s seven-track Educational Conference and is designed for network operators and digital signage (DS) end-users responsible for programming their in-house systems. Topics to be covered include:
- Digital Signage Content Lightening Round
- Maximize Bigger, Better, Brighter Screens to Increase Engagement
- Beyond the Sign: Creating Experience & Enhancing Brands with Digital Signage
- Adapting Content for Digital Signage
- Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “Providing content that is compelling and relevant is an ongoing challenge for every type of digital signage operator and DSE’s Content University curriculum is designed to help attendees develop a strategy to create, source and manage messaging that is most relevant to their audiences.”
- DSE also offers “Fundamentals of Digital Signage Content” as a general conference seminar and the full-day “Digital Signage Content and Media Expert (DCME) Program” for industry professionals interested in pursuing professional certification.
- Registration for the Content University Seminar Program, or any of DSE 2014 educational conference seminars, which are eligible for certification renewal credits, is available online at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.