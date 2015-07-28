Reflect Partners with Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nebraska Furniture Mart has selected Reflect as their digital solutions partner. The Nebraska Furniture Mart store location in Texas covers 90 acres. The store has 560,000 square feet of retail showroom, and a 1.3 million square foot distribution center. It is projected to host 8-10 million visitors annually. Reflect and Nebraska Furniture Mart worked together, using in-store digital media technologies to design the shopping experience for a large format store.

With 14 digital experiences (and multiple instances of each) in the 560,000 square foot retail space, the customer journey starts immediately when guests arrive.

Reflect’s suite of digital media solutions provides NFM control over the management, distribution and presentation of HD media content and applications across their entire digital media network. ReflectView provides NFM with a platform to display messaging and media that communicate the latest promotions and offers, and supports the integration and management of content and interactive applications.

NFM focused on the shopper experience throughout the entire journey, including:

Customer experience elements designed for an large scale

Messaging and content to communicate in-store

Digital wayfinding and store directories

Visual merchandising elements redressed daily



Interactive Digital Experiences:

Custom Wayfinding – To help customers find their way to the products they want in the immense Texas location, Nebraska Furniture Mart turned to Reflect to develop a wayfinding application. Five interactive kiosks located at the main, west garage, and east Grandscape entrances, provide guests with store information, department locations, and optimal routes presented on a touchable 3D map of the store.

Custom Retail Application – Reflect developed a retail application that resides on 42-inch touch displays located on columns throughout the first and second floor of the store, seventeen touchscreens in total. This application helps customers locate specific items of inventory in the store. Each item of inventory has its location available in real-time and is searchable and locatable by the application. The application is tied to the retailer’s back-end systems to ensure information shown to the customer is automatically updated as inventory moves throughout the store.

Interactive Branded Applications – Reflect installed several touch sensitive displays in the KitchenAid shop and appliance area of the megastore. The 18 interactive branded applications provide customers with brand/product specific information, specs and availability, and are all equipped with directional sound systems.

Credit & Registry Kiosks – Reflect installed and runs 20 gift registry and credit application kiosks throughout the store. The kiosks are dispersed on all floors.

Experiential Digital:

3 x 3 Video Wall – Reflect installed a 3x3 video wall on a wall-mount system located at the back of the store. The video wall is used to display Texas related content and imagery that spans across all 9 screens.

Mosaic Video Wall – For the curved wall at the Grandscape entrance of the store, Reflect designed and installed a video wall consisting of (27) 22-inch Planar Tiles. Nebraska Furniture Mart is using the mosaic video wall to display content inspired by nature and Texas.

4K Display – Reflect installed and runs an 84-inch Planar 4K display located in the TV/Sound Department of the store.

Passive Digital Experiences:

TV Sales Wall – Nebraska Furniture Mart has a large inventory of televisions on display. Reflect installed 4 media players that supply content to the TV Sales Wall.

Passive Video Walls – Nebraska Furniture Mart of Texas also has four 1x3 video walls, two located in the customer service area and two located on walls visible as you ride the escalator.

Sales Floor Passive Displays – Located high on structural columns at two locations in the store, the left and right side of the central entrance, are two 55-inch displays. Each pair of displays is mounted on two adjoining sides of the column.