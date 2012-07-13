StarTech Debuts HDMI Over IP and VGA Over IP Extenders

StarTech has released two new Video over IP Extenders—the IPUSB2VGA VGA over IP Extender and the IPUSB2HD2 HDMI over IP Extender, which enable users to extend video and the accompanying audio signals from a PC to remote locations over an IP-based network connection.

The IP video extenders/adapters support display resolutions up to 1080p (1920x1080) and can extend video signals and the accompanying audio over a network connection by distances of up to 100m (330ft).

As Greg Visser, StarTech's technical product specialist, explained to AV Technology yesterday, “The IPUSB2VGA and IPUSB2HD2 provide a convenient means of sending video and audio over existing network infrastructure—making these products ideal for remote monitoring, presentations or even digital signage."

Features of VGA over IP Extender (IPUSB2VGA) include:

· VGA over IP conversion, for shared access over a network

· Supports resolutions up to 1920x1080 (1080p)

· Supports audio over 3.5mm connection

· Support for Windows Aero

· 2 USB ports for peripheral connections (display side)

Features of HDMI over IP Extender (IPUSB2HD2) include:

· HDMI over IP conversion for shared access over a network

· Supports resolutions up to 1920x1080 (1080p)

· Audio over HDMI

· Support for Windows Aero

· 2 USB ports for peripheral connections (display side)

“The IPUSB2VGA and IPUSB2HD2 are perfect solutions for video distribution in boardrooms or office environments where multiple users may need to connect to a projector,” said John Mardinly, senior product manager for StarTech.com’s Audio-Video and Digital Signage products lines. “Simply install the software on the computers you want to connect to the unit and users will be able to connect to the projector or display over a network connection.”