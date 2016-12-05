RDL Shipping Wall-Mounted Dante Audio Network Interfaces

The What: RDL has begun shipping five new wall-mounted Dante audio network interface products. These bidirectional products interface microphone and line-level audio with a Dante network and are packaged in a dual-Decora form factor. Each product is available in white, stainless steel, or black.

The What Else: The product line includes the DD-BN22, which converts two mic or line audio sources to Dante and two Dante network audio signals to mic or line level; DD-BN2M, which converts two mic or line audio sources to Dante and two Dante network audio signals to line level; DD-BN2ML, which converts a mic or line and a consumer line audio source to Dante and two Dante signals to line level; DD-BN31 which converts two mic or line and one stereo line source to Dante and four Dante signals to line level; and DD-BN40, which converts four mic or line audio sources to Dante and two Dante network audio signals to line level.

Unique features include stainless steel chassis, metal XLR jacks, heavy-duty mini jacks, superior heat dissipation, industry-standard digital and analog signal levels, low noise with full headroom, rear-panel outputs to feed compatible RDL jack plates, and recessed RJ45 with top cable entry for easy installation.

The Bottom Line: The new interfaces meet the requirements of customers who need to run digital, networked audio, to and from a wall in a facility.

“As always, we are listening and responding to our customers,” said Joel Bump, president and director of engineering for RDL. “Given RDL’s position as a leader in performance analog and digital audio design, RDL is uniquely poised to provide the best performance and best value interfaces of all kinds for Dante-enabled networks. These new products provide superior audio performance by utilizing microphone preamps and analog filtering circuits similar to those found in our studio and broadcast products.”

As with all RDL Decora-style products, the front laminate text may be customized for easy identification of inputs and outputs.