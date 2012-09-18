Advanced Analytics Expert Dr. Stefan Menger Joins Scala

Dr. Stefan Menger has joined Scala as vice president of Advanced Analytics. Prior to joining SCALA, Dr. Menger served as Vice president of Business Analytics for ColdLight Solutions, which pioneered the usage of neural-network-based analytics in Marketing.

“We are extremely pleased to have Stefan leading our Advanced Analytics practice at Scala. There is a tremendous opportunity to help retailers and fast food restaurants leverage their existing “big data” to improve sales via digital signage”, said Tom Nix, Scala CEO. “Stefan brings a wealth of experience to the process of analyzing various data sources such as customer loyalty card data, weather or gas prices to predict purchase patterns then display the best message to promote the sale.”

Dr. Menger has more than 20 years of expertise in Data Analytics in a broad range of business fields including Healthcare, Pharma, Energy, and IT. He received his Ph.D. in Geophysics in 1991 from Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. During the course of his international career, Stefan Menger has worked for organizations ranging from startups to global Fortune-500 companies.

Prior positions include Director Engineering with Siemens Medical, where he led the development and support of Siemens’ Radiology Information System product line, and Manager of Application Development with Halliburton Energy Services heading the development team for processing and analysis of MRI data gathered in oil wells.

Dr. Menger has authored and co-authored over 30 mostly peer-reviewed papers and holds several patents.