Extron Ships High Resolution VGA Line Driver

Extron Electronics is shipping its new Extender Plus VGA and Audio Line Driver with EDID Minder.
- This one input, one buffered output line driver extends VGA-QXGA and HDTV component video along with audio signals up to 250 feet (75 m).
- Unbalanced computer stereo audio is converted to balanced, line level stereo audio to eliminate noise usually associated with unbalanced audio when distributed over long cable runs. It features EDID Minder, which automatically manages EDID communication between connected devices to ensure that the source powers up properly and reliably outputs content for display. The Extender Plus is available in Decora-style and AAP form factors, providing convenient AV access and signal extension for a wide variety of environments.
- “Extron’s Extender Series of VGA line drivers have been a mainstay in AV system design for more than a decade now,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “Incorporating our proven EDID management technology into this go-to product line provides AV integrators with the extra measure of confidence in signal integrity and reliability that’s even more critical in today’s presentation environments.”
- To maintain signal integrity over long distances, the Extender Plus provides video amplification and peaking control to compensate for attenuation that can occur in long cable runs. Proper signal compensation supports a more detailed image with greater contrast. Additional integrator-friendly features include an EDID capture mode, selectable resolutions and refresh rates, and real-time status LED indicators for system monitoring. Both versions also include an energy-efficient, external universal power supply for worldwide compatibility.