Rauland Education Solutions and CEC Expand Partnership

CEC (Communications Engineering Company), a national systems and technology integrator, and Rauland Education Solutions are expanding their partnership to support CEC customers in Wisconsin.

Rauland’s new Telecenter U IP communication offering provides school districts with emergency communications, event scheduling, and everyday communication into a single district-wide and easy-to-use software solution. For customers with existing systems, even from other manufacturers, Rauland provides an integration to bring the new features to those outdated systems and provide a future migration path to a full IP based system.

“After reviewing a number of technologies, CEC is excited to announce our partnership with Rauland in Wisconsin,” said John Stukenberg, Wisconsin regional sales manager, CEC. “This partnership will provide our customers with access to some of the best IP communications technology available today and support from one of the top education solution providers in the U.S.”

“CEC is a quality Rauland distributor in the North Central region and brings a significant blend of market knowledge and experience, well suited to serving an expanded market that includes Wisconsin,” said Salvatore Marinello, regional manager-education, Rauland-Borg. “The expansion of Rauland into the Wisconsin market will give CEC customers total classroom solutions with the ability to scale from one school to the entire district.”