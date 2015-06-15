Raritan has shown an Audio Visual distribution system to support small and midsized applications ranging from digital signage to broadcast control rooms. The announcement was made at InfoComm 2015. Raritan’s solution supports the AV needs of many scenarios.

The Raritan AV-over-IP Distribution System provides video and audio streaming over IP networks. Raritan's encoder- and decoder-based system can be installed in minutes using Cat5/6 cable, fiber, and Gigabit Ethernet switches. The system is unique in its flexible support for both Cat5 and fiber in a single system.

RAV-IP enables applications through a few configurations:

Point-to-point extension to extend an AV device or computer to another location via Cat5 or fiber.

to extend an AV device or computer to another location via Cat5 or fiber. Multi casting for single-channel video distribution to multiple destinations. For situations that distribute multimedia content to multiple locations – such as in a retail environment.

for single-channel video distribution to multiple destinations. For situations that distribute multimedia content to multiple locations – such as in a retail environment. Multi-channel switching for situations that require multiple video sources feeding multiple displays – such as in a control room or sports bar.

Key Features and Benefits

Stream 1080p video at up to 60 frames-per-second with low latency and minimum bandwidth. Also supports 720p 3D and 1920x1200 (WUXGA) video formats. Supported audio formats include: LPCM, DTS and Dolby up to 7.1 channels.

Uses Cat5/6 cable, fiber, and Gigabit Ethernet switches to connect video sources to displays and projectors. Does not require an expensive AV control system. Fiber supports distances up to about six miles (10 km).

Simply connect the encoders and decoders to input and output devices, and then to a Gigabit Ethernet switch with Cat5/6 cabling or fiber. The system automatically sets the IP addresses.

Use the channel switches on the encoders/decoders to assign video inputs to outputs.

The Raritan RAV-IP solution is available from Raritan's channel partners. Pricing starts at $659 MSRP per RAV-IP encoder or decoder.