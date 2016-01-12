Radiant Technology Expands Leadership Team with Regional Sales Managers

Chuck Neal (left) and Mike Young of Radiant TechnologyRadiant Technology recently added two regional sales managers to the its leadership team. Beginning January 2016, Mike Young will serve as regional sales manager for Radiant North and Chuck Neal will serve as the regional sales manager for Radiant South.

“We are incredibly proud of this moment— the establishment of the regional sales manager roles marks a new era for the organization,” Myers said. “We want to help more organizations grow their collaboration strategies in new and innovative ways. Chuck and Mike will take personal responsibility for nurturing teams that accomplish that goal.”

Radiant has offices in four markets: Cleveland and Columbus, which make up Radiant North; and Cincinnati and Louisville, which make up Radiant South. The organization has seen steady growth during its 15 years in business. In recent years the pace of that growth has quickened, necessitating new leadership positions. Young and Neal will be the first ever regional managers for Radiant Technology.

“Mike and Chuck have already served leadership roles in the organization in many ways. Chuck has been the branch sales manager in our Cincinnati office for the past four years and Mike has always stepped up to mentor new staff,” said Jeff Wagner, vice president of Radiant Technology. “They both exude the competence and confidence needed to guide our teams effectively.”