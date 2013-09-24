Steve Johnson Appointed Community CEO

Community Professional Loudspeakers has appointed Steve Johnson as CEO. Johnson has over 25 years of engineering, marketing, and management experience in the pro audio and communications industries. In his new role, Johnson is tasked with overseeing the company's overall business and sales strategies, and leading Community into a new era of growth.

Steve Johnson

Johnson's previous roles have included VP and brand management positions with Bosch Communications Systems, Harman Music Group, and Shure. Johnson joins Community from Bosch, where he held the position of global brand manager and was responsible for brand management of Electro-Voice, RTS, Telex, and Dynacord audio products worldwide.

"I am delighted to join Community at this important time in its history," said Johnson. "The company is well-respected worldwide and has an impressive line-up of new products. Community is poised for strong growth and I look forward to leading the company into the future."

Johnson joins Community as it celebrates 45 years in professional audio. Founded in 1968 by its current president and chief engineer, Bruce Howze, Community began as a loudspeaker component and lighting company. Today Community is a prominent pro audio manufacturer with an advanced product line, supplying professional loudspeakers and related products to high profile installations worldwide and enjoying record sales in U.S. and international markets.

"Community has continued to grow throughout the economic recession and recovery, with its diverse profile of high-value, high-performance outdoor and installation products," remarked Howze. "I'm confident that under Steve's leadership, Community will not only continue its strong performance, but start an upward trajectory of unprecedented growth. Steve will be a major driving force in the company's future. I'm very pleased to welcome him to Community."