QSC Launches New Online Training Platform

QSC has launched its new online training platform. This site offers several new features to help improve end-user experience and make learning simpler for the company’s training programs.

The launch coincides with the release of Q-SYS Level 1 Training in German and French, adding to the existing English, Spanish, and Mandarin versions. The platform also provides training on the QSC TouchMix digital mixers as well as several of its other loudspeaker and amplifier lines. All QSC online training content is open to the public and free of charge.

The new QSC online training platform features new user profiles, allowing customers to track progress through courses, submit final designs for certification, access prior certificates, and offers an easy way to recertify (when certification expires). The site also includes improved training assessments, which make working through courses even more manageable.

The training platform is now equipped with a video transcript search that scans dialogue within each video (upon launch, search includes all Q-SYS Level 1 English videos, with more transcripts from other training videos coming online in the coming weeks). Rather than spending time scrubbing through videos, users can jump directly to a specific topic within a video based on keyword searches.

“QSC is committed to providing world-class product education and thought leadership to our industry in ways that are useful, enjoyable, and technologically accessible,” said Patrick Heyn, director of marketing for QSC Systems. “For example, Q-SYS training program has become a benchmark for our systems business with thousands of people trained and certified last year alone. We are very excited to offer videos in more languages and bring online QSC training to an even broader global audience.”

Q-SYS Level 1 Training presents the fundamentals of the Q-SYS Platform with step-by-step instruction from experienced QSC educators on how to program an entire installation and troubleshoot audio, video, and network related issues that might arise. Real-world examples guide the student through basic system design, preset creation, POTS/VoIP-based conferencing, soft codec video applications, third-party integration, control, video camera setup, and more. Students can take Level 1 training online or in person.

QSC also offers Q-SYS Level 2 Training, a two-day, hands-on course that dives deeper into advanced application-based Q-SYS curriculum. Each student works on a full Q-SYS workstation with the latest Q-SYS hardware and software.