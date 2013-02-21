QSC Audio Products Appoints Cinema Marketing Manager

Mark Mayfield has joined QSC Audio Products as cinema marketing manager.



In his new role, Mayfield will be responsible for developing and executing marketing programs as well as providing sales and technical support for the QSC Cinema line of products.

Mark has had a rich career working in the audio industry, working as a recording/live sound engineer, as well as extensive experience in cinema product marketing for firms including Bose Corporation, Harman International (JBL Professional), and Eastern Acoustics Works. Prior to joining QSC, Mayfield has held several editorial positions, launching several major industry trade publications, and has authored dozens of articles and reports on cinema sound and AV technology and their various applications.

Mark has presented cinema sound seminars in Europe, Asia, and North America, and is an adjunct faculty member of the InfoComm Academy. Mayfield holds a BS from St. Lawrence University and an MBA from Boston College.