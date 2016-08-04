PureLink Adds Bormann Marketing as Manufacturer's Rep

PureLink has appointed Bormann Marketing as its new area representative covering the North Central, Midwestern, and South Central states. The company will be selling PureLink's professional AV products and services into multiple channels in its assigned regions.

Bormann Marketing is a professional manufacturer’s representative firm with an extensive background in the AV industry and a long history of serving the needs of resellers, integrators, designers, and consultants in the Central U.S.

"Like PureLink, Bormann prides itself on building long-term relationships with its customers through honesty, integrity, and exceptional service," said Howard Schilling, director of sales at PureLink. "We look forward to working together to deliver the legendary PureLink value proposition to more customers than ever across the U.S.”

“Our customers will appreciate the versatility and flexibility that PureLink offers,” said Jon Bormann, president of Bormann Marketing. “Throughout their history they’ve been an innovator, always ahead of the technology curve, and super-sensitive to the needs of the end user. We find that to be of tremendous value and something we wanted to be a part of.”