PureLink, Accu-Tech Partner

PureLink has formed a distribution agreement with Accu-Tech, a provider of voice, data, AV, and security solutions.

Minsoo Park, center, CEO of PureLink, welcomes Accu-Tech staff during a manufacturer training session at InfoComm 2015. “As PureLink continues to grow and expand into new product categories, our sales channels must evolve in lock step,” said Howard Schilling, director of sales at PureLink. “Accu-Tech’s great people, strong infrastructure, and proven track record will enable us to optimize our reach while retaining the world-class service and support on which we have built our reputation.”

“We are very excited to add PureLink to our lineup of premier partners,” said Holly Head, director for AV and broadcast at Accu-Tech. “The addition of PureLink’s high-quality video technology will allow us to venture deeper into the broadcast markets and bring our professional AV integration partners a robust product with cutting-edge technology. In addition to our complete lines of IT, security and DAS products, PureLink will allow us to continue to be the preeminent channel for low-voltage solutions nationwide.”