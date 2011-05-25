Ozer Releases New Guide to Video Compression

New York, NY--At StreamingMedia East in New York City, the StreamingLearningCenter announced the immediate availability of Video Compression for Flash, Apple Devices and HTML5. Written by streaming producer and compression expert Jan Ozer, the book costs $29.99 and is available now at Amazon.com and other online bookstores.

The production and distribution of streaming media has been complicated by new playback devices like smartphones, new codecs like WebM, emerging standards such as HTML5 and new technologies like adaptive streaming. Video Compression for Flash, Apple Devices and HTML5 was written to provide research-based guidance to help streaming producers decide when to use these new technologies and how to do so efficiently.

“Jan has a unique ability to understand new technologies and then present that knowledge simply and logically,” said Streaming Media Magazine editor Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. “This is reflected in his articles and screencams in Streaming Media Magazine, and workshops at Streaming Media conferences around the world, which are always among the highest-rated and best attended."

“Like all of our writers, Jan doesn’t just test new products in his studio, he uses them to produce real world projects, like the HoustonFest concert he streamed live last weekend,” said Stephen Nathans-Kelly, editor of EventDV Magazine. “He’s been our go-to guy on compression-related topics since the DVD days.”

Jan Ozer has taught courses in video and streaming production since 1994, most recently at Streaming Media conferences in New York, San Jose, Los Angeles, and London, and for private organizations like Cisco, Lockheed, and Johns Hopkins University. Jan has written or co-authored 14 books on digital video related topics, and shoots, edits and produces live webcasts, streaming media and DVDs for concerts, ballets and other events in southwest Virginia. He blogs at streaminglearningcenter.com.

For more information about Video Compression for Flash, Apple Devices and HTML5, click here.