Englewood Hospital And Medical Center Transformed by AV Systems

Crestron is helping Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (EHMC) transform itself into a world-class teaching facility. Renowned for its bloodless medicine and surgery program, the hospital is undertaking a large initiative to train military and civilian physicians in bloodless surgery and other medical procedures.

With this responsibility, the outdated 233-seat auditorium needed major renovations and upgrades. Crestron DigitalMedia and Green Light commercial lighting control were selected to provide high-definition AV systems and integrated lighting control.

Crestron DigitalMedia was installed as the single-platform solution to manage, control and distribute multimedia technology in the auditorium. DigitalMedia was paired with Crestron DVPHD, the multi-window digital video processor with native touch screen control and annotation, supporting HD video and computer signals from multiple sources. Connecting to a projector, computer, document camera, HD camera and ultra sound equipment for live demonstrations, DVPHD provides EHMC with a fully-customizable HD graphical environment, and enables real-time annotation and touch screen control for lectures and seminars.

The multi-purpose auditorium, used regularly as a teaching facility for the nursing school and for seminars and special events featuring live music or theater productions, hadn’t seen considerable AV and lighting upgrades in 27 years. EHMC retained New York-based, Assurity Design Group to develop, design and manage the implementation of completely integrated AV technology systems, sound system and lighting control.

“The objective was to create an AV system simple enough for instructors, nursing staff, local doctors and visiting physicians to operate with any device input,” said William Schaffer, principal, Assurity Design Group.