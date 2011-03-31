Projectiondesign Award for RLS Projector(2)

projectiondesign has announced that they have won the InAVation award for the second consecutive year. The Norwegian manufacturer won by public vote the 2011 EMEA+ Most InAVative Commercial Projector award for their unique FR12 Remote Light Source (RLS) projector.

The FR12 Remote Light Source Projector is designed to meet specific market needs to reduce noise level and simplify maintenance. “A crucial ingredient to this innovation and success was made possible through our global experience, design and production,” explains Anders Løkke, International Communications & Marketing Manager at projectiondesign.

The Technology Categories in the InAVation Awards 2011 were judged by a panel of industry experts. projectiondesign was selected as one out of five shortlisted for the Most InAVative Commercial Projector by public voting. Organized by IML Events, the ceremony was held in the Diamond Lounge at the Amsterdam RAI on 2 February in front of 1,000 industry professionals.

Løkke was also happy to see one of projectiondesign’s partners, Global Immersion, win an award as well.

Global Immersion won the 2011 Most InAVative Leisure and Entertainment Project award for their Intensity® 4D Theater Installation at the Our Dynamic Earth visitor attraction located in Edinburgh, Scotland, which uses F32 series 3D projectors to wow visitors.

Celebrating the double award win at the event, Beth Nicholas, Marketing Manager at Global Immersion says: "The Intensity 4D Theater at Our Dynamic Earth uses the integration of optimized projectiondesign F32 series 3D projectors. It was terrific to celebrate the double award win with our projector supplier, projectiondesign and we use them in many of our visitor attraction projects around the world.”

