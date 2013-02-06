Diversified Systems Acquires Snader & Associates

- Diversified Systems, a national provider of AV and broadcast services, products and enterprise level solutions, has acquired Snader & Associates of San Rafael, CA.
- The Snader team brings a 37-year reputation for product knowledge, service and integrity along with a talented and experienced staff of professionals who will continue to serve their customers throughout the western United States.
- Diversified Systems is a solution provider of design, consulting, project management and turnkey integration services to major media and entertainment companies, sport venues, universities and houses of worship throughout the United States. The expanded company will continue to offer a full spectrum of services. The new organization will have well over 200 employees in 8 offices across the U.S.
- "I am extremely excited that our team is joining Diversified Systems. We believe in high-touch relationships with our clients and over our many years have enjoyed their trust and loyalty. Joining the Diversified team allows us to develop the sophisticated engineering solutions driving businesses today," said John Beritzhoff , president of Snader and Associates. "Today's complex IP, audio, and video requirements demand the strongest engineering disciplines and Diversified has that strength to complement our team and to fulfill client needs for increased workplace productivity."
- As senior vice president, Beritzoff's immediate role will be to integrate the Snader team members and offices into Diversified's west coast operations.
- "The merging of these two high quality organizations was born of careful planning and much familiarity. We have partnered with Snader on numerous successful projects and we know that the culture of our organizations complement each other. This acquisition enables Diversified to formally build on Snader and Associates success by leveraging its 37 years in business, strong client base and western U.S. market expertise," said Fred D'Alessandro, president of Diversified Systems. "With both companies honored among the Top 50 integrators nationally (Diversified is ranked #5), this acquisition provides our collective client base with the resources to build focused AV solutions, of any scale, across the country."