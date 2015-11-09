Primeview USA Intros Slim Snello Video Wall

The What: Primeview USA is bringing a new industrial video wall to the market, the Snello. This new video wall will offer the slimmest bezel at 0.9mm gap and will be available in two sizes: 49-inches (PRV49SNL) and 55-inches (PRV55SNL).

The What Else: Available for preorder in Q4 of 2015, the panels of the Snello video wall will be IPS rated and will be available with optional HDBaseT and HD-SDI connectivity. Manufactured per project, Primeview USA’s Snello and current video walls feature reliable military-grade backend with industrial components for 24/7 use of the new video wall.

The display’s 0.9mm bezel allows the video wall to connect almost seamlessly for great impact in the broadcast, command and control, higher education, gaming, digital-out-of-home, and premium signage verticals.