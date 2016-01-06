Primacoustic Welcomes Juan Carlos Bolomey to Canadian Team

Juan Carlos Bolomey has joined the Primacoustic Business Development team for Canada.

Primacoustic (a division of Radial Engineering Ltd.) has added a new member to the Primacoustic Business Development and Technical Support team for Canada: Juan Carlos Bolomey.

Bolomey was born in Chile, migrated to Australia, and has lived in Canada since 2007. He brings with him several years experience as an audio engineer and live sound tech, working in theater productions and for two major cruise lines. He also brings a depth of knowledge to his new role having worked as a sales Manager and technical specialist prior to joining the team at Primacoustic.

"Right out of the gate Juan Carlos has demonstrated a strong skill set in room design and layout,” said Roc Bubel, sales manager at Primacoustic. “He assists a broad spectrum of customers and is a real asset to the team."