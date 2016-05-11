PreSonus Shipping ULT-series Loudspeakers

The What: PreSonus is shipping its new ULT-series active loudspeakers. Designed for both mobile use and permanent installations by PreSonus’ WorxAudio commercial loudspeaker division, the series includes the ULT12 and ULT15 full-range systems and the ULT18 subwoofer.

The What Else: The full-range ULT12 and ULT15 feature PreSonus’ proprietary, rotatable Pivot X110 horn and a proprietary, 12-inch or 15-inch, low-frequency driver with a 2.5-inch voice coil. Both speakers are biamped and driven by a 1,300-watt (peak) Class D amplifier. The ULT12 generates up to 132dB SPL, and the ULT15 delivers up to 136dB SPL.

PreSonus’ proprietary Pivot X110 constant-directivity, rotatable horn combines ultra-wide horizontal coverage (110 degree) for broad coverage with focused vertical dispersion (50 degree) for superior throw. The intended result is a loudspeaker that can fill the room without introducing early reflections that muddy the sound. In addition, the Pivot X110 horn’s large size (11 by 11 inches) enables it to control the dispersion pattern lower in the frequency range than smaller conventional horns, so it maintains more consistent gain on- and off-axis, ensuring that the audience at the sides has the same listening experience as those in front.

The Pivot X110 horn can be rotated 90 degrees, so the ULT12 or ULT15 enclosure can be mounted in a horizontal configuration while still maintaining its 110-degree-by-50-degree coverage pattern. Rotating the Pivot X110 horn can also help fix FOH issues in tall, narrow venues by minimizing early reflections and providing more directed coverage. Add the ULT’s multi-angle enclosure and presets for live performance, floor monitor use, and music playback, and you have an extremely versatile loudspeaker that is equally at home at front-of-house and as a stage monitor.

The ULT18 subwoofer is driven by 2,000-watt (peak) Class D power and uses a direct radiating, ported enclosure. A proprietary, 18-inch, low-frequency transducer with a four-inch voice coil provides seven millimeters of driver travel before over-excursion. A variable lowpass filter allows customization the crossover transition between the ULT18 and your full range loudspeakers. With a rugged, tour-grade enclosure and stereo combo XLR and 1/4-inch inputs with direct outputs, the ULT18 is equipped for a variety of mobile and install applications.

The Bottom Line: All ULT loudspeakers feature lightweight, Baltic birch enclosures with a powder-coated steel grille, ergonomic handles, a locking IEC power connector, and a defeatable front-panel power-indicator LED. The ULT12 and ULT15 have multi-angle enclosures for use as mains or monitor wedges.

The ULT series is available immediately from PreSonus dealers.