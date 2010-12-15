Sencore 3D Analyzing

Sencore Adds 3D Analyzing to MP500 has launched 3D video test signals and images for the company's MP500 Multimedia HDMI Generator/Analyzer. The new test signals enable calibrators to dynamically test 3D display processing and rendering performance using familiar techniques.



The images, viewed directly or through active-shutter glasses, enable displays to be calibrated for optimum 3D performance. The new 3D HDMI signals can also be used to test HDMI 1.3 devices for 3D signal compatibility. Packaged as bitmap files, the new 3D video test images are loaded into the MP500 as user video patterns. The images — including cascade, decoder, pluge, color wheel, crosstalk, grayscale box, and color box — are available for side-by-side (half), top-and-bottom, and frame-packing 3D signal types. The MP500 also provides HDMI 1.4a vendor-specific infoframe signaling.

"As so many installers have already found, the MP500's portability makes it ideal for lab testing, field troubleshooting, and calibration, while the device's color touch-screen interface makes it both easy to use and precise," said Garrett Carter, Sencore director of sales. "Now with added 3D features, the MP500 continues to support our client base of installers by ensuring their ability to keep up with the increasing 3D needs of their customers."

