Premier Mounts at InfoComm

- Come to booth # 2830 at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando to see Premier Mounts' mounting solutions for a variety of AV applications, including video walls, weather-resistant outdoor digital signage, and more.
- This year, the company will showcase the following products:
- - Eco-Friendly Habitat Enclosure, shown as a Must See Demonstration Event
- - Captivating Reverse Video Wall Door for Retail Storefronts
- - Curved Video Mounting Solutions
- - Video Wall Floor & Ceiling Mounting Solutions
- - Indoor Enclosure and Bezel Options
- - Symmetry Series Wall & Ceiling Mounts
- - LMV Press and Release video wall family of products
- - Outdoor Mounting Solutions for Venues, Stadiums, and Transportation
- - Expandable video wall floor stands with custom skirting for a sleek presentation
- - PTDM2 Versatile Tilting Mount
- - Custom Digital Signage Kiosk
- - Mobile Transport Cart to transport & store A/V stands with 75% greater efficiency
- - ECM Ceiling Mounts for Flat Panels
- - MAG-PRO Universal Projector Mount
- - PDS-PLUS Low-Profile Projector Mount
- A Customer Appreciation Happy Hour will be held from 3-5pm, on 6/17. They will be serving beer and hot hors d'oeuvres in honor of you, our loyal customer. Be on the lookout for an invitation with details.