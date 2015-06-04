Topics

Premier Mounts at InfoComm

  • Come to booth # 2830 at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando to see Premier Mounts' mounting solutions for a variety of AV applications, including video walls, weather-resistant outdoor digital signage, and more.
  • This year, the company will showcase the following products:
  • - Eco-Friendly Habitat Enclosure, shown as a Must See Demonstration Event
  • - Captivating Reverse Video Wall Door for Retail Storefronts
  • - Curved Video Mounting Solutions
  • - Video Wall Floor & Ceiling Mounting Solutions
  • - Indoor Enclosure and Bezel Options
  • - Symmetry Series Wall & Ceiling Mounts
  • - LMV Press and Release video wall family of products
  • - Outdoor Mounting Solutions for Venues, Stadiums, and Transportation
  • - Expandable video wall floor stands with custom skirting for a sleek presentation
  • - PTDM2 Versatile Tilting Mount
  • - Custom Digital Signage Kiosk
  • - Mobile Transport Cart to transport & store A/V stands with 75% greater efficiency
  • - ECM Ceiling Mounts for Flat Panels
  • - MAG-PRO Universal Projector Mount
  • - PDS-PLUS Low-Profile Projector Mount
  • A Customer Appreciation Happy Hour will be held from 3-5pm, on 6/17. They will be serving beer and hot hors d'oeuvres in honor of you, our loyal customer. Be on the lookout for an invitation with details.