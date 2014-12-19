PQ Media's Consumer Spending on Media Forecast Report

PQ Media has released the updated 2nd annual edition of the Global Consumer Spending on Media Content & Technology Forecast 2014-18 to Global Consumer Spending on Digital Media Content & Technology Forecast 2014-18, the strategic planning tool for media, entertainment & technology operating companies, management consultants, investment firms and research analysts covering the world's leading media markets, including the US, Brazil, the UK, Russia, China, South Korea and Australia, among others.

The new Forecast delivers consumer media spending data from the 2008-13 period, growth pacing for 2014, and the outlook for 2015-18 for a complex and shifting digital & traditional media ecosystem, driven by digital transformation, emerging global markets, increased digital device penetration and a variety of new digital advertising, marketing & entertainment services. Included are exclusive, review, analysis, rankings and forecasts of consumer media spending, growth, fast-growing segments & categories, such as e-books, digital video subscriptions, wireless data access, computer tablets and digital media security software. Global and market-specific data cover all regions, leading markets therein, media sectors, segments and categories, with detailed profiles of the Top 15 Global Markets, including the US.

The Global Consumer Spending on Digital Media Content & Technology Forecast 2014-18 is a research product with depth and coverage, offering a wide breadth and great depth of PQ's exclusive Market Intellidata, delivering expert analysis and perspective regarding the differences between each leading country's digital sectors, segments and category growth and overall performance. This Report includes 224 PowerPoint slides with 330 Tables & Charts and comes with a detailed interactive Excel Databook, including almost 100 spreadsheets of datasets and time series, including more than 40,000 data points. Ready-to-use cut and paste PDF slides and data tables provide further credibility and authority to any digital media presentation.

According to the Forecast, consumer spending on digital media content & technology was on pace to grow 13.8% worldwide in 2014, driven by double-digit gains in all 14 digital media content categories, as well as a continued surge in computer tablet sales. As for 2013, global consumer spending on digital media exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, reaching $1.099 trillion, which represented a 19% gain over 2012. The average global consumer spent $204.92 on digital media in 2013, more than double what was spent by individuals in 2008. In comparison, worldwide traditional media expenditures rose only 1.3% to $587.26 billion, or $109.46 per person. Overall global consumer spending on media content & technology expanded 12.2% in 2013 to $1.687 trillion, with digital media accounting for 65.2% of total spending, with the average consumer spending $314.38.

As the third of three Reports in PQ's acclaimed Global Media & Technology Forecast Series the Consumer Spending on Media Forecast delivers regional and market-specific focused data spanning the globe by media market, sector, segment and category, including detailed profiles of the Top 15 Global Markets, including the US. The Consumer Spending on Media Forecast spotlights key consumer media expenditure shifts impacting all 5 digital media segments and 28 categories.

Other key features of the Forecast include:

•Exclusive Data, Analytics & Forecasts by Region, Market, Sector, Category and Segment

•Spending Definitions & Segmentation

•2 Digital Media Spending Sectors

•Consumer Content

•Consumer Technology

•5 Spending Segments

•Content Unit Purchases

•Content Subscriptions

•Access

•Devices

•Software & Services

•28 Digital Media Spending Categories

•14 Traditional Media Spending Categories

•2008-13 Actuals

•2014-18 Forecasts