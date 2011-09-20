TELUS Digital Media Solutions Suite

- STRATACACHE has announced it has signed an agreement with Canadian telecommunications carrier TELUS to partner on providing digital signage services to customers across Canada.
- This newly formed agreement brings together STRATACACHE's digital signage software - ActiVia for Media - and TELUS' national Canadian wireless network to create a new digital signage and broadcasting service that allows businesses to use digital signs to communicate with customers or employees with high-definition graphics. Called TELUS Digital Media Solutions, the service will allow businesses to easily place digital signs on their premises and adjust the content over a simple wireless interface running on TELUS' powerful 4G network.
- "This strategic agreement brings together a unique combination of resources and technology, a powerful edge in an industry that is growing at an exceptional pace," said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. "Our dynamic digital signage technology paired with TELUS' telecommunications network will allow for a highly advanced managed digital signage offering backed by specialized expertise and immense experience from both companies."
- TELUS' new service includes digital video and audio content caching and streaming for advertising, webcasting, and digital signage to companies ranging from small businesses with multiple locations to large enterprises. It will allow, for example, restaurants to advertise daily specials or large corporations to broadcast live interviews with executives to multiple locations.
- TELUS Digital Media Solutions offers a comprehensive service for installation, management, operation and maintenance of the multimedia network.
- "Today, many organizations are looking to capitalize on digital media to build brand awareness, increase their competitive advantage and strengthen customer relationships," said Tony Krueck, vice-president of Business Products and Services at TELUS. "TELUS' new digital signage service, running on Canada's fastest coast-to-coast 4G wireless network*, and powered by STRATACACHE's ActiVia for Media software, means customers now have the necessary tools to assemble engaging content and communicate with their audience at the right place and time."
- TELUS digital signage helps customers increase sales, communicate more efficiently with core audiences, and drive new advertising and potential sales revenue via emerging media networks. The service is scalable and typically delivered on high-definition monitors displayed in high-traffic areas, such as retail stores, restaurants, bank lobbies, employee lunch rooms, airport terminals, hotels and office reception areas.
- STRATACACHE is a privately-held provider of efficient, scalable and cost-effective digital signage, IP video, content distribution and enterprise video acceleration solutions. Working with over 300 of the world's largest firms in the retail, finance, service, hospitality, manufacturing, media and government sectors, STRATACACHE's products meet the performance requirements of large-scale enterprise solutions, while immediately providing a significant return-on-investment to the customer.
- www.stratacache.com
