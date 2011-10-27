AES Wraps Up 131st Convention

New York, NY--The 131st AES Convention wrapped up on Sunday, October 23, as 310 Exhibitors and 15,926 attendees thronged to NY’s Jacob Javits Center for the “World Series of Pro Audio.”
- “Soon after the curtains fell on last year’s event, our 2011 Committee began the first of over a dozen intensive planning meetings,” said convention chair Jim Anderson. "Each Chair brought an extraordinary degree of commitment, enthusiasm and professionalism to the table. The results of their labors registered rave reviews and high praise from attendees and exhibitors alike.”
- "I was taken by surprise when the first day of the show ended. The number of qualified customers and end-users who passed through our booth was overwhelming," said Mick Olesh, Waves executive vice president.
- “Right up until the last 5 minutes of the show, the intensity of the good, qualified traffic was far beyond our expectations. This year’s AES Convention had the feeling and pace of the glory days,” said Genelec marketing director, Will Eggleston.
- “As first time exhibitors, we were delighted with numbers and quality of visitors to our booth,” said Moog Music Inc., senior marketing and brand manager, Emmy Parker. “Their level of interest in our new products and our legacy was particularly gratifying. We are already thinking about the 133rd Convention in San Francisco next year."
- “It’s always wonderful to be at the AES convention, where you can re-connect with old friends and make new ones. The mood was upbeat this year, we had good traffic at The Recording Academy booth, and I heard other exhibitors were also having a good show. The aisles were full of people and the energy was great,” P&E Wing senior executive director, Maureen Droney.
- Special appearances by iconic recording artists Judy Collins and Ben Folds, and perennial AES Convention crowd pleasers such as Platinum Producer, Engineer and Mastering Panels, Technical Tours, Live Sound, Educational and Historical Presentations, and Lunchtime Keynotes provided over 70 cumulative hours of information.
- “Lastly, Executive Director Roger Furness remained an indomitable source of organizational and motivational direction throughout the year-long process,” said Jim Anderson. “His invaluable experience in coordinating these enormously complex programs; his ability to deal with disparate issues ranging from logistics, budgets, venue wrinkles, last minute program changes and the myriad details, enormous and miniscule which need to interface, provided the Committee with a reassuring comfort level of professionalism. At the end of the day, when questions arose, Roger Furness was the man we turned to for decisions.”
- The 132nd European Audio Engineering Convention will be held in Hungary’s Budapest Congress & World Trade Center, April 26-29. The 133rd AES Convention is scheduled for October 26-29 in San Francisco’s Moscone Center.