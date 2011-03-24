Panasonic Extends LCD Warranties

- Panasonic Solutions Company announced this week the availability of a five year standard limited warranty on its TH-42LF20U (42-inch) and TH-47LF20U (47-inch) professional LCDs. Available through September 30, 2011, this limited time offer extends the standard warranty on Panasonic’s popular digital signage displays by three years at no additional cost.
- “With the LF20 Series of professional LCDs, we have already provided customers with a top of the line display solution for any and all of their digital signage needs”
- With a full 1920 x 1080-pixel In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel, the LF20 series LCDs consistently deliver exceptional image quality and include premium features that make them perfect in any display application. With a brightness of 700 cd/m2, thin 18mm bezel, and a fan-less design, these displays are a compelling choice for any digital signage solution and will deliver powerful performance in a rugged design for such demanding signage venues as shopping malls, public transportation and other commercial facilities.
- “With the LF20 Series of professional LCDs, we have already provided customers with a top of the line display solution for any and all of their digital signage needs,” said Rick Albert, VP Sales, Professional Display Solutions. “With our new, limited 5-year warranty, we can now also provide our customers with an industry leading guarantee on those displays as well.”
- This extended warranty effectively reduces network operational expense for a full five years, is automatic and requires no additional paperwork. This extension represents significant savings as the 3rd, 4th, and 5th year extended warranty list price is $99. Current owners of a LF20 Series LCD display should contact their Panasonic sales representative to confirm their eligibility.
- Information on Panasonic Solutions Company’s full line of products can be obtained by calling 877-803-8492 or at www.panasonic.com/business-solutions
Topics