Platinum Tools Appoints Kevin Strikwerda Regional Sales Manager

Platinum Tools has hired Kevin Strikwerda as regional sales manager, effective immediately. With experience in sales, marketing, and business management, he has joined the company to support its portfolio of regional and national accounts.

“Kevin’s diverse sales and marketing background gives him a unique perspective on the sales cycle, and an appreciation for the importance of proactive customer service and sales support,” said Lee Sachs, president and general manager of Platinum Tools. “He will add additional support for our growing list of Platinum Tools distributors, and his experience, integrity, and knowledge will make him a key addition to our sales and support team. I’m confident Kevin will play a key role in our continued growth.”

“I am excited and look forward to working with this great team to further develop Platinum Tools’ large distribution network,” said Strikwerda. “I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality products and service.”